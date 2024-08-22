HOUSTON – (July 1, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Anca Selariu, a microbiologist, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, receives a haircut from a fellow crew member during NASA Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog’s (CHAPEA) first mission located at Johnson Space Center. The four-person crew spent 378 days in Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D 1,700 square foot printed structure. The CHAPEA missions, simulated expeditions to the surface of Mars, aim to collect critical data which will inform future human expeditions to space. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (Courtesy photo/NASA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:35 Photo ID: 8611263 VIRIN: 240701-N-ND850-1005 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.17 MB Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, US Hometown: NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU San Antonio recognizes Lt. Anca Selariu on Women’s Equality Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.