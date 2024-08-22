Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio recognizes Lt. Anca Selariu on Women's Equality Day

    NAMRU San Antonio recognizes Lt. Anca Selariu on Women’s Equality Day

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    HOUSTON – (July 1, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Anca Selariu, a microbiologist, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, exercises during NASA Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog’s (CHAPEA) first mission located at Johnson Space Center. The four-person crew spent 378 days in Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D 1,700 square foot printed structure. The CHAPEA missions, simulated expeditions to the surface of Mars, aim to collect critical data which will inform future human expeditions to space. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (Courtesy photo/NASA)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:35
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, US
