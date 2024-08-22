NAMRU San Antonio recognizes Lt. Anca Selariu on Women’s Equality Day

HOUSTON – (July 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Anca Selariu, a microbiologist, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, gives remarks after spending 378 days in Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D 1,700 square foot printed structure as part of NASA Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog’s (CHAPEA) first mission located at Johnson Space Center. The CHAPEA missions, simulated expeditions to the surface of Mars, aim to collect critical data which will inform future human expeditions to space. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (Courtesy photo/NASA)
