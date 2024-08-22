Lt. Stephen Kyle Wheeler, the Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) officer in charge and TCCOR liaison at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This is part of a feature story to highlight the necessity of disaster preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kyler Hood)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8611093
|VIRIN:
|240814-O-RD674-5651
|Resolution:
|4032x2963
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Preparedness Month: NOAA meteorologist and Navy personnel discuss Pacific hurricane season and how to prepare for disasters, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Preparedness Month: NOAA meteorologist and Navy personnel discuss Pacific hurricane season and how to prepare for disasters
