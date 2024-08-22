Navy Band Country Current interviews on Maine Country music radio

Chief Musicians Tina Catalanotto, from Slidell, La., and Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., speak on air with hosts Stan and Alison Bennett on WOXO Country 92.7 and 100.7 in Norway, Me., while on tour with Navy Band Country Current. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

