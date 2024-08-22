Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. JaDarius Duncan 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers and leaders assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade are pictured during an interview in front of the 11th ADA headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 20. From left to right: Sgt. Lamesha Louza, Sgt. Major Crystal Ramirez, Maj. Michelle HartbergerSolano, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrea LaSan.

