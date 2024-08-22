Soldiers and leaders assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade are pictured during an interview in front of the 11th ADA headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 20. From left to right: Sgt. Lamesha Louza, Sgt. Major Crystal Ramirez, Maj. Michelle HartbergerSolano, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrea LaSan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:22 Photo ID: 8610765 VIRIN: 240820-A-HH664-8761 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 222.1 KB Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024, by SGT JaDarius Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.