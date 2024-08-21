Sgt. Maj. Gandy and Maj. Griesinger will soon lead the Archer Brigade's Operations Section together.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8610720
|VIRIN:
|240823-A-EJ424-4920
|Resolution:
|2789x1783
|Size:
|907.41 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women
No keywords found.