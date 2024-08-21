Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:03 Photo ID: 8610720 VIRIN: 240823-A-EJ424-4920 Resolution: 2789x1783 Size: 907.41 KB Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.