Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women

    Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. Duy Nguyen 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Maj. Gandy and Maj. Griesinger will soon lead the Archer Brigade's Operations Section together.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8610720
    VIRIN: 240823-A-EJ424-4920
    Resolution: 2789x1783
    Size: 907.41 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's equality day
    air defense
    women

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download