Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd CAB ACFT Training [Image 2 of 6]

    82nd CAB ACFT Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) training on Fort Liberty, NC, August 26, 2024. The training included testing and taping standards that follow the test. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8610706
    VIRIN: 240826-A-ID763-6349
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 10.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB ACFT Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd CAB ACFT Training
    82nd CAB ACFT Training
    82nd CAB ACFT Training
    82nd CAB ACFT Training
    82nd CAB ACFT Training
    82nd CAB ACFT Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    PT
    ACFT
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download