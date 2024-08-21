OC-ALC Commander Visits 507th ARW

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, right, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, coins Master Sgt. Harold Fulgham, left, Aircraft Structures section chief, in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Moore’s visit to the 507th Air Refueling Wing for an immersion in the Wing’s mission and an overview of the challenges the Wing’s maintainers face with the KC-135 Stratotanker. The OC-ALC performs periodic depot-level maintenance on 507th ARW’s KC-135s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

