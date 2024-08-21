Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC-ALC Commander Visits 507th ARW [Image 4 of 11]

    OC-ALC Commander Visits 507th ARW

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Master Sgt. Harold Fulgham, left, Aircraft Structures section chief, speaks to Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, center, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, and Col. Jeffrey Anderson, OC-ALC deputy commander, in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Moore’s visit to the 507th Air Refueling Wing for an immersion in the Wing’s mission and an overview of the challenges the Wing’s maintainers face with the KC-135 Stratotanker. The OC-ALC performs periodic depot-level maintenance on 507th ARW’s KC-135s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 14:34
    Photo ID: 8610429
    VIRIN: 240823-F-EX228-1060
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    tour
    leadership
    KC-135
    maintenance
    depot
    Visit

