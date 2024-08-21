Women’s Equality Day, as celebrated by the 65th Air Base Group, highlights both the progress made and the ongoing pursuit of gender equality in the U.S. Air Force. Colonel Carina Harrison, Master Sergeant Ebonie Hills, Technical Sergeant Jessica Yelkovich and Technical Sergeant Mandelyn Cook-Jones, sees this day as a call to action, emphasizing the importance of leadership, mentorship, and breaking barriers. They draw inspiration from past trailblazers and are committed to fostering a more inclusive future where women play pivotal roles across all levels of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:20 Photo ID: 8610096 VIRIN: 240826-O-IR506-7948 Resolution: 1920x1282 Size: 568.43 KB Location: REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring the Legacy of Women’s Equality Day: Voices of Women in the 65th Air Base Group [Image 4 of 4], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.