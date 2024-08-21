Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Legacy of Women’s Equality Day: Voices of Women in the 65th Air Base Group [Image 4 of 4]

    Honoring the Legacy of Women’s Equality Day: Voices of Women in the 65th Air Base Group

    REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Women’s Equality Day, as celebrated by the 65th Air Base Group, highlights both the progress made and the ongoing pursuit of gender equality in the U.S. Air Force. Colonel Carina Harrison, Master Sergeant Ebonie Hills, Technical Sergeant Jessica Yelkovich and Technical Sergeant Mandelyn Cook-Jones, sees this day as a call to action, emphasizing the importance of leadership, mentorship, and breaking barriers. They draw inspiration from past trailblazers and are committed to fostering a more inclusive future where women play pivotal roles across all levels of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    This work, Honoring the Legacy of Women’s Equality Day: Voices of Women in the 65th Air Base Group [Image 4 of 4], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honoring the Legacy of Women&rsquo;s Equality Day: Voices of Women in the 65th Air Base Group

