Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, clear a U.S. M240B machine gun during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service-Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger MAGTF operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

