Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24 [Image 10 of 14]

    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide suppressive fire with a U.S. M240B machine gun during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service-Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger MAGTF operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8609982
    VIRIN: 240821-M-VB737-1273
    Resolution: 4101x6148
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24
    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Urban
    Modernization
    Coyotes
    ACV
    USMCNews
    Force Design

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download