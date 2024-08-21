Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24 [Image 7 of 14]

    Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles change locations during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service-Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air- Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2024. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger MAGTF operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8609979
    VIRIN: 240821-M-VB737-1214
    Resolution: 4288x6429
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Urban
    Modernization
    Coyotes
    ACV
    USMCNews
    Force Design

