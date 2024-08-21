Marines with 3/5 participate in MWX during SLTE 5-24

U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, oversee training with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a MAGTF Warfighting Exercise as part of Service-Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Range 220, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2024. TTECG supports the Fleet Marine Force through various exercises including the SLTE Program and continues to ensure tactical risk management throughout every training event. SLTE 5-24 is purpose built to train, develop, and validate the Infantry Battalion Experiment as part of a larger MAGTF operation as a Stand-in Force across a contested multi-domain distributed environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

