Navy Band performs in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (Aug. 23, 2024) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Shepard Park in Lake George, New York. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

