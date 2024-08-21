NCIS Special Agent K-9 Jill Demonstrate Search Techniques

QUANTICO, Va. (June 20, 2024) - NCIS Special Agent David Lawhorn and Electronic Storage Detection K-9 Jill demonstrate search techniques to children of NCIS employees during Take Your Child To Work Day is an annual event held by NCIS to educate the children of NCIS employees on all aspects of the NCIS mission and capabilities. This event is tailored for children between the ages of 8 - 18 demonstrating agency polygraph scenarios, fingerprinting techniques, specialized weapons and equipment and K-9 presentation. This event was held at the Russell-Knox Building (RKB) at Quantico, Virginia on 20 June 2024.(U.S. Navy photo by William L. Krumpelman II)

