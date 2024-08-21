Clearing, grubbing and burning has kicked off at WSLP contract 103! Approximately 26.4 acres will be cleared prior to the placement of sand and clay. This contract was awarded in May 2024 and will construct approximately 1.1 miles of the 18.5-mile-long levee system that will provide 100-year level risk reduction to the area. Construction is scheduled to be complete in Spring of 2027.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8609776 VIRIN: 240826-A-EV636-1946 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 18.74 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSLP 103 Construction Update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.