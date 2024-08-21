Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSLP 103 Construction Update

    WSLP 103 Construction Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Clearing, grubbing and burning has kicked off at WSLP contract 103! Approximately 26.4 acres will be cleared prior to the placement of sand and clay. This contract was awarded in May 2024 and will construct approximately 1.1 miles of the 18.5-mile-long levee system that will provide 100-year level risk reduction to the area. Construction is scheduled to be complete in Spring of 2027.

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

