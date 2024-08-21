Multinational service members come together for group photo during Super Garuda Shield 24 opening ceremony

Multinational service members pose for a group photo following the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

