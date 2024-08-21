Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational service members come together for group photo during Super Garuda Shield 24 opening ceremony

    INDONESIA

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Multinational service members pose for a group photo following the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    This work, Multinational service members come together for group photo during Super Garuda Shield 24 opening ceremony, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 demonstrates Multinational Partnership and Joint Interoperability in the Pacific

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Super Garuda Shield

