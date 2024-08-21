Until Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, center, took command July 9 of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, it had been more than a decade since three women served at the helm of HRC. In addition to Rampy, Brig. Gen. Peggy McManus, left, serves in a dual-hatted position as the deputy commanding general of HRC and the director of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, and Col. Jeanette A. Martin recently became the HRC chief of staff.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8609769 VIRIN: 240823-A-NU390-1048 Resolution: 6250x4166 Size: 10.05 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRC leaders reflect on service during Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.