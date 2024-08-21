Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC leaders reflect on service during Women’s Equality Day [Image 1 of 2]

    HRC leaders reflect on service during Women’s Equality Day

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Until Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, center, took command July 9 of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, it had been more than a decade since three women served at the helm of HRC. In addition to Rampy, Brig. Gen. Peggy McManus, left, serves in a dual-hatted position as the deputy commanding general of HRC and the director of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, and Col. Jeanette A. Martin recently became the HRC chief of staff.

