    240703-N-MY760-1001 [Image 1 of 2]

    240703-N-MY760-1001

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia (July 03, 2024) Capt. Ray Glenn, the executive officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, during his official command portrait, July 3, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)

    240604-N-MY760-1001

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Executive Officer

