LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (Aug. 23, 2024) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett, from Stanardsville, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Shepard Park in Lake George, New York. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8609742 VIRIN: 240823-N-LC494-1146 Resolution: 6189x4126 Size: 13.09 MB Location: LAKE GEORGE, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band performs in Lake George [Image 6 of 6], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.