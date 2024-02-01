Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Hosts Vietnam Veterans for a Tour Aboard the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EFP 14) [Image 5 of 10]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Hosts Vietnam Veterans for a Tour Aboard the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EFP 14)

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QHANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 23, 2024) - Vietnam veterans explore the bridge during a tour aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) as part of a host nation outreach event for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 06:32
    Photo ID: 8609632
    VIRIN: 240823-N-RM312-1273
    Resolution: 4857x3469
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Hosts Vietnam Veterans for a Tour Aboard the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EFP 14) [Image 10 of 10], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

