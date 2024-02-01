Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Hosts Vietnam Veterans for a Tour Aboard the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EFP 14)

QHANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 23, 2024) - Vietnam veterans explore the bridge during a tour aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) as part of a host nation outreach event for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

