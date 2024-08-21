DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms Chief Molly Crawford swears in Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kenneth Thomas, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, during his reenlistment ceremony on Aug. 23, 2024 during a reenlistment ceremony at the Security Forces K-9 unit training grounds aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)

