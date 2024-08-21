Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms Chief Molly Crawford swears in Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kenneth Thomas, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, during his reenlistment ceremony on Aug. 23, 2024 during a reenlistment ceremony at the Security Forces K-9 unit training grounds aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 04:03
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
