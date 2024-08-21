DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Ensign Daina Olander, left, reads discharge paperwork for Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kenneth Thomas, center, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Aug. 23, 2024 during his reenlistment ceremony at the Security Forces K-9 unit training grounds aboard Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 04:03
|Photo ID:
|8609623
|VIRIN:
|240823-N-MC100-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
