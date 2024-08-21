HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Daniel Jones, center, gives a tour to The Honourable Matt Keogh MP, Minister for Veteran’s Affairs and Defence Personnel, left, The Honourable Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia, second from right, and Damian Parmenter CBE, Director General, AUKUS, UK Ministry of Defence, right, aboard Hawaii as part of a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:05 Photo ID: 8609516 VIRIN: 240823-N-XP344-2016 Resolution: 5031x3594 Size: 2.61 MB Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hawaii Conducts Distinguished Visitor Tours While Moored At HMAS Stirling [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.