    USS Hawaii Conducts Distinguished Visitor Tours While Moored At HMAS Stirling [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Hawaii Conducts Distinguished Visitor Tours While Moored At HMAS Stirling

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brett Bonds, second from left, gives a tour of Hawaii to distinguished visitors while the ship is conducting a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:05
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    AUKUS

