HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) - Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brett Bonds, second from left, gives a tour of Hawaii to distinguished visitors while the ship is conducting a scheduled port visit at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:05 Photo ID: 8609515 VIRIN: 240823-N-XP344-2005 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 4 MB Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hawaii Conducts Distinguished Visitor Tours While Moored At HMAS Stirling [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.