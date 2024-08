Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 12, 2024) A U.S. Navy officer signals to an EA-18G Growler aircraft, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron 137, as it launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 12. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo illustration) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out names on the aircraft.)

