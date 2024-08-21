Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 13]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 12, 2024) A U.S. Navy officer signals to an EA-18G Growler aircraft, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron 137, as it launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 12. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 15:25
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
