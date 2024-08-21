U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 12, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sailor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) signals aircraft on the flight deck, Aug. 12. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8609039
|VIRIN:
|240812-N-N0724-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|915.16 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.