Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 12, 2024) An Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) conducts aircraft checks on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 211, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 12. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

