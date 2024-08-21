George Washington conducts machine repairs

Machine Repairman 2nd Class Elijah Stockard, from Arville, Pennsylvania, assigned to engineering department’s repair division, measures a valve component using a dial caliper in the machine shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 24, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

Date Taken: 08.24.2024
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN