Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conduct small boat operations in a rigid-hull inflatable boat, Aug. 10. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

