    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 14]

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) Sailors conduct small boat operations from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 10. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8608969
    VIRIN: 240810-N-N0724-1008
    Resolution: 7687x5125
    Size: 825.11 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CSG-9
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

