Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Small Boat Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) A Chief Boatswain’s Mate, left, and an Engineman prepare to conduct small boat operations from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 10. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

