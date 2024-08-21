U.S. Marines pilot a combat rubber raiding craft during an open water physical training event at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Aug. 22, 2024. Reconnaissance Marines maintain amphibious skillsets to fulfill long-range operational requirements and allow commanders to affect areas deep into the battlespace. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 10:01 Photo ID: 8608929 VIRIN: 240821-M-GQ845-1068 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.93 MB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Recon Open Water Swim [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Samuel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.