    3d Recon Open Water Swim [Image 5 of 10]

    3d Recon Open Water Swim

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine swims during an open water physical training event at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Aug. 22, 2024. Reconnaissance Marines maintain amphibious skillsets to fulfill long-range operational requirements and allow commanders to affect areas deep into the battlespace. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz) 

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 10:01
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Reconnaissance
    Marines
    Swim
    3d Recon
    3d MarDiv
    Open Water

