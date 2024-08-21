Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240824-N-UQ809-1064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports ordnance to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ordnance transfer, Aug 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 8 of 8], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

