Truman's COMPTUEX

240824-N-RG232-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), perform an ordnance transfer, Aug. 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 01:24 Photo ID: 8608893 VIRIN: 240824-N-RG232-1013 Resolution: 5629x3753 Size: 1.98 MB Location: NORFOLK, US