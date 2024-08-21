Truman's COMPTUEX

240824-N-KA812-1185 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports ordnance to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ordnance transfer, Aug. 24. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)
