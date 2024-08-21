Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Jason Krouse with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard hugs his daughter tightly at the unit's pre-deployment fare well ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 21, 2024. The unit is deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:54
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Service
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pre-Deployment
    Family
    readiness

