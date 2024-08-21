U.S. Army Capt. Jason Krouse with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard hugs his daughter tightly at the unit's pre-deployment fare well ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 21, 2024. The unit is deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8608821
|VIRIN:
|240821-Z-OH707-6667
|Resolution:
|2378x3624
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.