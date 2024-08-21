56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Jason Krouse with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard hugs his daughter tightly at the unit's pre-deployment fare well ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 21, 2024. The unit is deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

