    56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Austin Kinney with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard smiles with his family at the unit's pre-deployment farewell ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 21, 2024. The unit is deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:42
    Photo ID: 8608801
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-OH707-9394
    Resolution: 5184x3003
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Service
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pre-Deployment
    Family
    readiness

