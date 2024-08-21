56th SBCT farewell departure ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Garcia with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard laughs along with his family at the unit's pre-deployment farewell ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 21, 2024. The unit is deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

