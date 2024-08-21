Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers participate in mass causality exercise during Super Garuda Shield 24 [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Soldiers participate in mass causality exercise during Super Garuda Shield 24

    PROBOLINGGO, INDONESIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali        

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Hermido, left, a licensed practical nurse with the 250th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 29th Hospital Center, 62nd Medical Brigade, writes casualty information during a mass casualty training event as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 near Probolinggo, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hermido is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 22:03
    Photo ID: 8608754
    VIRIN: 240823-M-IG436-1320
    Resolution: 5952x4480
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: PROBOLINGGO, ID
    This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in mass causality exercise during Super Garuda Shield 24 [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marines
    Army
    Jointforce
    Friendspartnersallies
    Freeandopenindopacific
    Super Garuda Shield

