U.S. Soldiers participate in mass causality exercise during Super Garuda Shield 24

U.S. Army Maj. John Myers, left, a general surgeon attached to the 250th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 29th Hospital Center, 62nd Medical Brigade, writes casualty information during a mass casualty training event as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 near Probolinggo, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Myers is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

