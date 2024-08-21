Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford Sailors Conduct an Ammunition Onload [Image 12 of 13]

    Ford Sailors Conduct an Ammunition Onload

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to weapons department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transport ordnance during an ammunition on-load on the flight deck, Aug. 24, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is the flag ship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Ammunition
    US Navy
    Onload

