Ford Sailors Conduct an Ammunition Onload

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to weapons department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transport ordnance during an ammunition on-load on the flight deck, Aug. 24, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is the flag ship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

