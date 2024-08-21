ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oscar Giraldo from Orlando, Florida, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, communicates with Maintenance Control on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, during an ammunition on-load, Aug. 24, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is the flag ship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:02 Photo ID: 8608730 VIRIN: 240824-N-IQ220-1022 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.32 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ford Sailors Conduct an Ammunition Onload [Image 13 of 13], by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.