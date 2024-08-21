Ford Sailors Conduct an Ammunition Onload

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd Class Javien Yearling, left, from Dallas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 1st Class Alix Marcano, from Miami, both assigned to air department, signal to an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 as ordnance is delivered aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during an ammunition on-load, Aug. 24, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is the flag ship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)

